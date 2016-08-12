版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 09:56 BJT

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's Pool E results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool E results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Bansley/Pavan (Canada)         2 Borger/Buthe (Germany)                 0  
Zumkehr/Heidrich (Switzerland) 2 van Gestel/van der Vlist (Netherlands) 1  
STANDINGS 
                                          P W D L F A Pts 
1. Bansley/Pavan (Canada)                 3 3 0 0 6 0 6   
2. Heidrich/Zumkehr (Switzerland)         3 2 0 1 4 3 5   
3. Borger/Buthe (Germany)                 3 1 0 2 2 4 4   
4. van der Vlist/van Gestel (Netherlands) 3 0 0 3 1 6 3

