2016年 8月 12日 星期五

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's lucky loser results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's lucky loser results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Ekaterina Birlova/Evgenia Ukolova (Russia) beat Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova (Czech Republic) 21-19 12-21 15-10 
Karla Borger/Britta Buethe (Germany) beat Olaya Pazo/Norisbeth Agudo (Venezuela) 21-13 21-8

