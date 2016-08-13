版本:
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's last 16 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Kerri Walsh/April Ross (U.S.) beat Marta Menegatti/Laura Giombini (Italy) 21-10 21-16                
Ekaterina Birlova/Evgenia Ukolova (Russia) beat Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez (Spain) 23-21 24-22 
Talita/Larissa (Brazil) beat Karla Borger/Britta Buethe (Germany) 21-17 21-19                        
Agatha Bednarczuk/Barbara Seixas Figueiredo (Brazil) beat Wang Fan/Yue Yuan (China) 21-12 21-16

