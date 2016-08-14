Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's last 16 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy (Australia) beat Kinga Kolosinska/Monika Brzostek (Poland) 15-21 21-16 15-11 Joana Heidrich/Nadine Zumkehr (Switzerland) beat Marleen van Iersel/Madelein Meppelink (Netherlands) 19-21 21-13 15-10 Laura Ludwig/Kira Walkenhorst (Germany) beat Isabelle Forrer/Anouk Verge-Depre (Switzerland) 21-19 21-10 Heather Bansley/Sarah Pavan (Canada) beat Jamie Lynn Broder/Kristina Valjas (Canada) 21-16 21-11 Kerri Walsh/April Ross (U.S.) beat Marta Menegatti/Laura Giombini (Italy) 21-10 21-16 Ekaterina Birlova/Evgenia Ukolova (Russia) beat Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez (Spain) 23-21 24-22 Talita/Larissa (Brazil) beat Karla Borger/Britta Buethe (Germany) 21-17 21-19 Agatha Bednarczuk/Barbara Seixas Figueiredo (Brazil) beat Wang Fan/Yue Yuan (China) 21-12 21-16
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.