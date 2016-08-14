版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 10:57 BJT

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's last 16 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy (Australia) beat Kinga Kolosinska/Monika Brzostek (Poland) 15-21 21-16 15-11              
Joana Heidrich/Nadine Zumkehr (Switzerland) beat Marleen van Iersel/Madelein Meppelink (Netherlands) 19-21 21-13 15-10 
Laura Ludwig/Kira Walkenhorst (Germany) beat Isabelle Forrer/Anouk Verge-Depre (Switzerland) 21-19 21-10               
Heather Bansley/Sarah Pavan (Canada) beat Jamie Lynn Broder/Kristina Valjas (Canada) 21-16 21-11                       
Kerri Walsh/April Ross (U.S.) beat Marta Menegatti/Laura Giombini (Italy) 21-10 21-16                                  
Ekaterina Birlova/Evgenia Ukolova (Russia) beat Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez (Spain) 23-21 24-22                   
Talita/Larissa (Brazil) beat Karla Borger/Britta Buethe (Germany) 21-17 21-19                                          
Agatha Bednarczuk/Barbara Seixas Figueiredo (Brazil) beat Wang Fan/Yue Yuan (China) 21-12 21-16

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐