2016年 8月 15日 星期一

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Beach volleyball-Women's quarterfinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Kerri Walsh/April Ross (U.S.) beat Louise Bawden/Taliqua Clancy (Australia) 21-14 21-16                          
Agatha Bednarczuk/Barbara Seixas Figueiredo (Brazil) beat Ekaterina Birlova/Evgenia Ukolova (Russia) 23-21 21-16 
Talita/Larissa (Brazil) beat Joana Heidrich/Nadine Zumkehr (Switzerland) 21-23 27-25 15-13                       
Laura Ludwig/Kira Walkenhorst (Germany) beat Heather Bansley/Sarah Pavan (Canada) 21-14 21-14

