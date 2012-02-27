Olympics-London plans daily meetings to combat betting cheats

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 27 Gambling authorities,
police, government and Olympic officials are to hold daily
meetings at the London Games to monitor betting patterns for any
suspicious activities linked to athletes' performances.
British Olympic Association (BOA) chairman Colin Moynihan
told reporters at a briefing on Monday that "a comprehensive
structure of support" was being put in place to combat the
threat of match-fixing and illegal betting.
"Every morning there will be a meeting of the Gambling
Commission, who will work with the Metropolitan police and
(organisers) LOCOG, the border agency and IOC representative on
that working group to analyse any unexpected or significant
movements in the markets," he said.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques
Rogge has warned that illegal betting poses as big a threat to
the integrity of sports as doping and could one day hit the
Olympics. The Games open on July 27.
With every heat scheduled to be broadcast, Moynihan warned
of the "possibility of betting to lose" and said British
athletes would be banned from any gambling activities during the
Games under their contract with the BOA.
Those who had made bets before selection would be asked to
declare their position to avoid any problems once the Games
start7.
Olympics Minister Hugh Robertson told reporters that illegal
betting had not been a huge problem so far at Olympics but
recognised it was a "new and evolving threat".
The issue made headline news last year when Pakistani
cricketers Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were
jailed after being found guilty of fixing parts of a test match
against England in 2010.
Betfair, the world's largest betting exchange, said last
month that it had agreed to share information with the IOC on
potentially suspect gambling at the London Games.
Spot betting is legal in Britain and Robertson cautioned
that the authorities might be unable to do anything until a
crime had been committed.
"Clearly the issue of the stage at which you stop is as much
a judgment for those involved on the criminal side," he added.
"The initial advice I have had is that it would not have
been possible to prosecute the Pakistani cricketers in the same
way had they not been allowed to commit the offence."
Moynihan said there was currently no guidance on what
happened to information assembled by the gambling commission,
and who it should be passed on to. He said the BOA was seeking
clarification from the IOC.
