Olympics-Organisers step up efforts to stop illegal gambling

* Organisers, betting industry to meet on March 20
* Advice to be offered to athletes in Olympic Village
* IOC president has identified illegal betting as threat
By Matt Scuffham and Keith Weir
LONDON, March 2 Olympic organisers will
meet betting industry representatives this month to finalise
measures to prevent illegal gambling at London 2012, with plans
for a drop-in zone to offer advice to athletes in the Olympic
Village during the Games.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques
Rogge said last year that illegal betting is as big a threat to
the integrity of sports as doping.
British company Betfair, which operates the world's largest
betting exchange, has agreed to share information with the IOC
on potentially suspect gambling at this year's Olympics.
London organisers will meet representatives of the IOC,
Sports Minister Hugh Robertson, the Gambling Commission and
betting companies on March 20, a Betfair executive told Reuters
on Friday.
"The idea is to make sure that we all know who we are, the
system of contact during the Olympics and what will happen if
there are any issues. Ninety percent of the ground work is
already there," Betfair's public affairs manager Susannah Gill
said in an interview.
Among the measures being considered by the IOC's head of
ethics Paquerette Zappelli is setting up an area in a prominent
location within the Olympic Village where athletes get advice on
gambling regulations.
"It will be a kind of education zone, a place where they can
go and get information," said Gill.
Betting is prohibited for athletes taking part in the Games
under a code of ethics running for a month from the opening of
the Olympic Village on July 16.
The ban applies to other delegation members including
coaches, team officials and referees.
Gill said she believed the world of sport was beginning to
address the issue of illegal betting having previously been slow
to realise the severity of the threat it poses.
"I think with doping, sports have got their heads around
that and are dealing with the issue. I think betting is
something which has cropped up which they hadn't given as much
thought to, particularly the world of online gambling which is
fair enough as the industry is only a decade old," Gill said.
Betfair, which has eight analysts monitoring betting
patterns on its exchange, has struck similar agreements to share
information with soccer's governing body FIFA, the International
Cricket Council and the English Football Association.
The threat posed by sports betting corruption came to the
fore last year when three Pakistani cricketers were jailed after
being found guilty of taking bribes to fix parts of a test match
against England in London in 2010.
Despite the efforts of the gaming industry to combat fixing,
everyone involved in sport recognises that the main threat lies
in unregulated betting in Asia.
"The unregulated market, the blackness of it to everyone is
the issue. Regulation and transparency is the key," Gill said.