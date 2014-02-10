Olympics-Biathlon-Bjoerndalen smiling as record just eludes him

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 10 A fourth-place finish is one of the most heart-breaking in Olympic sport but Ole Einar Bjoerndalen was still smiling after missing out on a podium spot in the 12.5km pursuit by 1.7 seconds on Monday.

If Bjoerndalen, who won the men's sprint on Saturday, had claimed a medal of any colour, he would have earned his 13th Olympic podium finish and broken the record of 12 medals he shares with fellow Norwegian Bjorn Daehlie.

"I have had many fourth places, but it felt good today," the 40-year-old told reporters after being let down by his shooting.

"I feel really good on the shooting range at the moment, but you need to find a balance", the seven-times Olympic gold medallist said.

"Today I was really offensive and that's what I want, but I missed two on the standing shoot and that can happen. I was fighting good and that was the most important thing."

Jean-Philippe Le Guellec, who was leading after the second shoot, was one of a number of competitors to fall at a sharp right hander on the course and Bjoerndalen said conditions were not ideal.

"The snow is soft and it is really difficult to catch the course when you go through the snow and there was a lot of crashing today," he said.

Bjoerndalen has three more opportunities the Sochi Games to claim his 13th medal. (Editing by Ed Osmond)