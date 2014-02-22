Olympics-Biathlon-German find silver lining

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 22 Germany finally found something to celebrate in biathlon when their men's relay team won a silver medal at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday.

The medal provided some good news to a German that performed below expectations and was left reeling when one their female athletes, Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle, failed a doping test.

With a bit of luck, Germany might have won the gold but Simon Schempp could not keep up with Russia's last skier Anton Shipulin in the final sprint.

"We knew today was our last chance and we really went for it. On the final stretch I knew that was it," Schempp told reporters.

"The relief is so big. It hasn't been easy, especially since yesterday. The pressure has been massive but we dealt with it sensationally today."

For Germany, usually a strong contender in both men's and women's biathlon, Sochi was the first Winter Olympics since 1976 where they failed to win a gold medal in the sport.

Before Saturday's relay, Germany's only medal in biathlon at Sochi was a silver won by Erik Lesser's silver in the men's individual event.

The low haul had already triggered talk of a crisis long before Sachenbacher-Stehle was sent home n Friday after testing positive for a banned stimulant.

"The silver medal was the best answer we could have given today, advertising for our sport with a great race, great shooting," said Arnd Pfeifer, who went third for his team.

"If we had performed badly I'm sure the reaction would have been 'they have a doping scandal plus they're no good at their sport. That would have been a catastrophe," he added.

Both Pfeifer and Lesser will take part in Sunday's 50km cross country race as spots became free due to illness. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)