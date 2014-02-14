版本:
Olympics-Biathlon-Domracheva wins women's 15km individual

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 14 Darya Domracheva of Belarus won the Olympic women's biathlon 15km individual gold medal at the Sochi Winter Games on Friday.

Swiss Selina Gasparin took silver and Nadezhda Skardino, also of Belarus, won the bronze, according to provisional results.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
