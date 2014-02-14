Olympics-Biathlon-Domracheva wins women's 15km individual

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 14 Darya Domracheva of Belarus won the Olympic women's biathlon 15km individual gold medal at the Sochi Winter Games on Friday.
Swiss Selina Gasparin took silver and Nadezhda Skardino, also of Belarus, won the bronze, according to provisional results.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.