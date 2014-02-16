版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 16日 星期日 22:27 BJT

Olympics-Biathlon-Men's mass start delayed due to fog

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 16 The Olympic men's biathlon 15km mass start at the Sochi Winter Games has been delayed by one hour due to poor visibility after heavy fog fell on the Laura centre, organisers said on Sunday.

The race will now start at 8 pm local (1600 GMT/11 AM ET). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐