2014年 2月 11日

Olympics-Biathlon-Domracheva wins women's 10km pursuit

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 11 Darya Domracheva of Belarus won the Olympic women's biathlon 10km pursuit at the Sochi Winter Games on Tuesday.

Norway's Tora Berger took silver and Slovenian Teja Gregorin won the bronze. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
