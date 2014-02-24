REVIEW-Olympics-Biathlon-Bjoerndalen leads solid, yet not brilliant Norway

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 24 Ole Einar Bjoerndalen pushed back the limits of time to inspire his country to a solid, although not scintillating display in the Olympic biathlon as Martin Fourcade and Darya Domracheva eased Norway's stranglehold.

Bjoerndalen, 40, won two gold medals at the Sochi Games to set a record of 13 Winter Games medals, beating compatriot and former cross-country skier Bjorn Daehlie's previous mark of 12.

It seemed unlikely before the Games, as he had not finished on a world championships podium since 2009.

But Bjoerndalen's monastic discipline helped him peak at the right time, even if Frenchman Fourcade left the Games as the most decorated man with two gold and one silver medals.

Norway topped the medals table with six medals, including three golds, but it was Frenchman Fourcade and Belarussian Domracheva who stood out.

Having also claimed a record-equalling eight gold medals collected since the 1998 Nagano Games, Bjoerndalen has secured his place among the Nordic sports' greats -- a place Fourcade and Domracheva are coveting.

Fourcade won back-to-back gold medals in the pursuit and the individual, missing out on another by a whisker when he lost the mass start on a photo finish to Emil Hegle Svendsen.

Svendsen, however, showed mental frailty in the men's relay, costing Norway another title with four mistakes on the decisive shooting in the final event.

Bjoerndalen caused an early upset by claiming the opening 10km sprint as Fourcade and Svendsen struggled to find their form.

The Frenchman, who faded towards the end because of a bout of sickness, was the first to find his stride as he won the 12.5km pursuit and the 20km individual thanks to strong skiing.

That's where the shoe did not fit for the Norwegians, according to Svendsen.

"The skis were going very, very bad. But today they were perfect, and I'm glad we're back where we're supposed to be," Svendsen said after he and Bjoerndalen partnered with Tora Berger and Tiril Eckhoff to win the first biathlon mixed relay at the Olympics.

Svendsen, who won two golds with the mass start and the mixed relay, exits the Games behind his bitter rival Fourcade when he cracked in the final shooting of the men's relay and cost Norway a possible fourth gold medal.

On the women's side, Domracheva was in a class of her own throughout, bouncing back from an under-par ninth place finish in the opening sprint to win the 10km pursuit, the 15km individual and the 12.5km mass start in awe-inspiring fashion.

"I didn't race against her, I thought it would be better to race with just myself," Czech Gabriela Soukalova admitted after the mass start. Her country claimed five medals, but no title.

Germany had a miserable Olympics as they failed to claim a single gold medal for the first time since the 1976 Games, when only men were competing in just two events.

They also faced a doping scandal as Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle was sent packing following a positive test, the only drugs affair in biathlon at this Games.

Erik Lesser saved them the embarrassment of leaving the Games without a medal for the first time since 1968 as he claimed silver in the 20km individual and helped Germany claim silver in the relay.

Russia saved their Olympics with gold in the men's relay on the last day of competition.

Emotions ran high on the penultimate day when Ukraine pipped Russia to the women's relay gold medal amid deadly clashes in anti-government demonstrations in their home country.