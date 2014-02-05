Biathlon-Russia call up Podchufarova to replace Starykh

Former rower Grainger named chair of UK Sport
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
MOSCOW Feb 5 Russia's world junior champion Olga Podchufarova has been called up to their women's biathlon squad for the Sochi Olympics to replace Irina Starykh who pulled out of the Games last week after failing a doping test.
The Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) said in a statement on Tuesday it was applying to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for Podchufarova, 21, to be added to the team.
The 26-year-old Starykh, who was expected to challenge for medals especially in the sprint discipline, left the squad after failing an out of competition doping test when her 'A' sample returned positive. She awaits the results of her 'B' test.
The RBU said Podchufarova would travel to Sochi on Feb. 11, which means she will not take part in the sprint or pursuit.
The Muscovite won the pursuit at the world juniors in Obertilliach in January 2013 but has yet to make an appearance in the World Cup this season after making her debut last year.
Galina Nechkasova was originally chosen to replace Starykh but the IOC ruled her ineligible because she was not included in Russia's extended squad at the start of the season.
The Olympics start on Friday with the Opening Ceremony. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ken Ferris)
April 21 The government of Fiji will release new 7 Fijian dollar ($3.34) banknotes and 50 cent coins to honour the rugby sevens team that won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Friday. The Fiji rugby team won the country's first Olympic Gold, the nation's first ever Olympics medal, by beating Great Britain 43-7 in the rugby sevens final at last year's competition.
April 20 Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.