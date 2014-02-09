UPDATE 3-Olympics-Biathlon-Home sweet home for Slovak Kuzmina

(Writes through with quotes)

By Julien Pretot

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 9 It was not a Russian gold medal but it certainly felt like one for Anastasiya Kuzmina when she retained her Olympic biathlon 7.5km sprint title at the Winter Games on Sunday.

Born Anastasia Shipulina in Russia, Kuzmina took a Slovakian passport in 2008 through marriage because the Russian team would not allow her to take her child to training camps.

"Winning this medal in my homeland is a big thing, yes. I have a Slovakian passport but I'm a Russian national," Kuzmina, whose brother Anton Shipulin missed out on bronze by a fraction of a second in Saturday's sprint, told a news conference.

"Here I'm at home. The atmosphere is so familiar. Everyone is so supportive, I feel so comfortable here."

Backed loudly by the home fans, Kuzmina, who also won silver in the pursuit event in Vancouver four years ago, shot a perfect 10 out of 10 and skied flawlessly.

Clean shooting was a necessity on the day as Russian Olga Vilukhina, who took silver, and Ukrainian bronze medallist Vita Semerenko also shot perfectly.

But they could not match Kuzmina's impressive form on the skis as they finished a massive 19.9 and 21.7 seconds off the pace.

Kuzmina felt bad for her brother after he just missed out on a medal.

"I was feeling bad for Anton. Unfortunately it was not his day," she said. "I said to myself 'today if this is my day I'll dedicate him the medal."

Emotions were also running high for Vilukhina, who vowed to keep her composure.

"I feel my emotions burst but I need to control them because another race is coming up and I need to feel strong and to get myself together," she told a news conference.

"This bronze medal is like gold for me because I really did not expect it," Semerenko told reporters.

Norway's Tora Berger finished 10th after missing one target in the prone shooting, meaning she had to cover a 150-metre penalty lap, losing some 25 seconds in the process.

"I think I am in a good physical condition and not far away from those winning," she told reporters.

"But they shot clean, I didn't, and that is what matters. It was a really hard race for me, especially in the second loop. My body didn't feel so good, it felt a bit heavy in the beginning."

France's Anais Bescond, one of the fastest skiers on the circuit, also had a mistake in the prone shooting to blame for her fifth place.

"There is a bit of disappointment but also a lot of motivation for the next race," she said, referring to Tuesday's pursuit, where Kuzmina will start first as she carries Sunday's time advantage into the 10km race. (Additional reporting by Dmitry Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ed Osmond/Peter Rutherford)