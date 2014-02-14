Olympics-Biathlon-Women's individual 15 km result

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Feb 14 Women's biathlon individual 15 km results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday. Rank Name Time 1 Darya Domracheva (Belarus) 43:19.6 2 Selina Gasparin (Switzerland) 44:35.3 3 Nadezhda Skardino (Belarus) 44:57.8 4 Gabriela Soukalova (Czech Republic) 45:17.1 5 Anais Bescond (France) 45:34.0 6 Veronika Vitkova (Czech Republic) 45:46.0 7 Juliya Dzhyma (Ukraine) 45:49.9 8 Olena Pidhrushna (Ukraine) 45:59.5 9 Kaisa Makarainen (Finland) 46:02.5 10 Krystyna Palka (Poland) 46:27.3 11 Teja Gregorin (Slovenia) 46:38.7 12 Monika Hojnisz (Poland) 46:44.3 13 Laura Dahlmeier (Germany) 46:45.7 14 Karin Oberhofer (Italy) 46:46.6 15 Olga Zaitseva (Russia) 47:06.9 16 Tora Berger (Norway) 47:12.6 17 Marie Laure Brunet (France) 47:13.6 18 Tiril Eckhoff (Norway) 47:20.4 19 Valj Semerenko (Ukraine) 47:28.2 20 Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle (Germany) 47:30.4 21 Eva Tofalvi (Romania) 47:30.8 22 Eva Puskarcikova (Czech Republic) 47:34.6 23 Hannah Dreissigacker (U.S.) 47:51.7 24 Elise Ringen (Norway) 47:54.0 25 Liudmila Kalinchik (Belarus) 48:06.2 26 Marine Bolliet (France) 48:12.1 27 Anastasiya Kuzmina (Slovakia) 48:14.1 28 Katharina Innerhofer (Austria) 48:28.3 29 Vita Semerenko (Ukraine) 48:29.2 30 Megan Imrie (Canada) 48:32.7 31 Weronika Nowakowska-Ziemniak (Poland) 48:35.2 32 Magdalena Gwizdon (Poland) 48:44.1 33 Elisa Gasparin (Switzerland) 48:46.9 34 Susan Dunklee (U.S.) 48:54.1 35 Nadzeya Pisareva (Belarus) 48:55.4 36 Lisa Theresa Hauser (Austria) 48:56.4 37 Irene Cadurisch (Switzerland) 49:01.0 38 Franziska Hildebrand (Germany) 49:06.4 39 Marie Dorin Habert (France) 49:06.5 40 Darya Usanova (Kazakhstan) 49:13.5 41 Galina Vishnevskaya (Kazakhstan) 49:26.9 42 Diana Rasimoviciute (Lithuania) 49:32.5 43 Alexia Runggaldier (Italy) 49:35.6 44 Kadri Lehtla (Estonia) 49:44.8 45 Nicole Gontier (Italy) 49:51.2 46 Yan Zhang (China) 49:57.0 47 Elena Khrustaleva (Kazakhstan) 50:00.1 48 Laure Soulie (Andorra) 50:04.2 49 Olga Podchufarova (Russia) 50:13.3 50 Jana Gerekova (Slovakia) 50:20.8 51 Megan Heinicke (Canada) 50:26.8 52 Fuyuko Suzuki (Japan) 50:27.4 53 Yana Romanova (Russia) 50:42.1 54 Victoria Padial Hernandez (Spain) 50:48.5 55 Sara Studebaker (U.S.) 50:53.4 56 Ann Kristin Aafedt Flatland (Norway) 51:00.0 57 Jialin Tang (China) 51:03.7 58 Grete Gaim (Estonia) 51:28.5 59 Martina Chrapanova (Slovakia) 52:00.5 60 Jitka Landova (Czech Republic) 52:05.7 61 Ekaterina Glazyrina (Russia) 52:13.7 62 Aita Gasparin (Switzerland) 52:14.9 63 Zina Kocher (Canada) 53:00.7 64 Lanny Barnes (U.S.) 53:02.2 65 Alina Raikova (Kazakhstan) 53:15.6 66 Terezia Poliakova (Slovakia) 53:19.8 67 Rosanna Crawford (Canada) 53:29.8 68 Miki Kobayashi (Japan) 54:01.0 69 Ji-Hee Mun (Korea) 54:06.7 70 Emoke Szocs (Hungary) 54:12.3 71 Amanda Lightfoot (Britain) 54:38.1 72 Desislava Stoyanova (Bulgaria) 54:41.1 73 Johanna Talihaerm (Estonia) 55:16.5 74 Daria Yurlova (Estonia) 55:18.0 75 Yuki Nakajima (Japan) 56:00.2 76 Jaqueline Mourao (Brazil) 57:22.6 77 Na Song (China) 59:43.3 78 Lucy Glanville (Australia) 1:01:00.7 0 Zanna Juskane (Latvia) DNF 0 Tanja Karisik (Bosnia And Herzegovina) DNF 0 Franziska Preuss (Germany) DNF 0 Rina Suzuki (Japan) DNF 0 Mari Laukkanen (Finland) DNS 0 Dorothea Wierer (Italy) DNS DNF - Did not finish DNS - Did not start (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.