版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 14日 星期五 23:55 BJT

Olympics-Biathlon-Women's individual 15 km result

Feb 14 Women's biathlon individual 15 km results
at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday.
   
  Rank  Name                                       Time
     1  Darya Domracheva (Belarus)                 43:19.6
     2  Selina Gasparin (Switzerland)              44:35.3
     3  Nadezhda Skardino (Belarus)                44:57.8
     4  Gabriela Soukalova (Czech Republic)        45:17.1
     5  Anais Bescond (France)                     45:34.0
     6  Veronika Vitkova (Czech Republic)          45:46.0
     7  Juliya Dzhyma (Ukraine)                    45:49.9
     8  Olena Pidhrushna (Ukraine)                 45:59.5
     9  Kaisa Makarainen (Finland)                 46:02.5
    10  Krystyna Palka (Poland)                    46:27.3
    11  Teja Gregorin (Slovenia)                   46:38.7
    12  Monika Hojnisz (Poland)                    46:44.3
    13  Laura Dahlmeier (Germany)                  46:45.7
    14  Karin Oberhofer (Italy)                    46:46.6
    15  Olga Zaitseva (Russia)                     47:06.9
    16  Tora Berger (Norway)                       47:12.6
    17  Marie Laure Brunet (France)                47:13.6
    18  Tiril Eckhoff (Norway)                     47:20.4
    19  Valj Semerenko (Ukraine)                   47:28.2
    20  Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle (Germany)          47:30.4
    21  Eva Tofalvi (Romania)                      47:30.8
    22  Eva Puskarcikova (Czech Republic)          47:34.6
    23  Hannah Dreissigacker (U.S.)                47:51.7
    24  Elise Ringen (Norway)                      47:54.0
    25  Liudmila Kalinchik (Belarus)               48:06.2
    26  Marine Bolliet (France)                    48:12.1
    27  Anastasiya Kuzmina (Slovakia)              48:14.1
    28  Katharina Innerhofer (Austria)             48:28.3
    29  Vita Semerenko (Ukraine)                   48:29.2
    30  Megan Imrie (Canada)                       48:32.7
    31  Weronika Nowakowska-Ziemniak (Poland)      48:35.2
    32  Magdalena Gwizdon (Poland)                 48:44.1
    33  Elisa Gasparin (Switzerland)               48:46.9
    34  Susan Dunklee (U.S.)                       48:54.1
    35  Nadzeya Pisareva (Belarus)                 48:55.4
    36  Lisa Theresa Hauser (Austria)              48:56.4
    37  Irene Cadurisch (Switzerland)              49:01.0
    38  Franziska Hildebrand (Germany)             49:06.4
    39  Marie Dorin Habert (France)                49:06.5
    40  Darya Usanova (Kazakhstan)                 49:13.5
    41  Galina Vishnevskaya (Kazakhstan)           49:26.9
    42  Diana Rasimoviciute (Lithuania)            49:32.5
    43  Alexia Runggaldier (Italy)                 49:35.6
    44  Kadri Lehtla (Estonia)                     49:44.8
    45  Nicole Gontier (Italy)                     49:51.2
    46  Yan Zhang (China)                          49:57.0
    47  Elena Khrustaleva (Kazakhstan)             50:00.1
    48  Laure Soulie (Andorra)                     50:04.2
    49  Olga Podchufarova (Russia)                 50:13.3
    50  Jana Gerekova (Slovakia)                   50:20.8
    51  Megan Heinicke (Canada)                    50:26.8
    52  Fuyuko Suzuki (Japan)                      50:27.4
    53  Yana Romanova (Russia)                     50:42.1
    54  Victoria Padial Hernandez (Spain)          50:48.5
    55  Sara Studebaker (U.S.)                     50:53.4
    56  Ann Kristin Aafedt Flatland (Norway)       51:00.0
    57  Jialin Tang (China)                        51:03.7
    58  Grete Gaim (Estonia)                       51:28.5
    59  Martina Chrapanova (Slovakia)              52:00.5
    60  Jitka Landova (Czech Republic)             52:05.7
    61  Ekaterina Glazyrina (Russia)               52:13.7
    62  Aita Gasparin (Switzerland)                52:14.9
    63  Zina Kocher (Canada)                       53:00.7
    64  Lanny Barnes (U.S.)                        53:02.2
    65  Alina Raikova (Kazakhstan)                 53:15.6
    66  Terezia Poliakova (Slovakia)               53:19.8
    67  Rosanna Crawford (Canada)                  53:29.8
    68  Miki Kobayashi (Japan)                     54:01.0
    69  Ji-Hee Mun (Korea)                         54:06.7
    70  Emoke Szocs (Hungary)                      54:12.3
    71  Amanda Lightfoot (Britain)                 54:38.1
    72  Desislava Stoyanova (Bulgaria)             54:41.1
    73  Johanna Talihaerm (Estonia)                55:16.5
    74  Daria Yurlova (Estonia)                    55:18.0
    75  Yuki Nakajima (Japan)                      56:00.2
    76  Jaqueline Mourao (Brazil)                  57:22.6
    77  Na Song (China)                            59:43.3
    78  Lucy Glanville (Australia)               1:01:00.7
     0  Zanna Juskane (Latvia)                   DNF
     0  Tanja Karisik (Bosnia And Herzegovina)   DNF
     0  Franziska Preuss (Germany)               DNF
     0  Rina Suzuki (Japan)                      DNF
     0  Mari Laukkanen (Finland)                 DNS
     0  Dorothea Wierer (Italy)                  DNS
                                                          
 DNF -  Did not finish                                    
                                                 
 DNS -  Did not start                                     
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐