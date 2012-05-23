Olympics-Doha, Baku out as candidates to host 2020 Games-IOC

QUEBEC CITY May 23 The race to host the 2020 Summer Games is now a three-way battle between Istanbul, Madrid and Tokyo after Qatar's Doha and Azerbaijan's Baku were dumped as candidates, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.

The shortlist of candidates to host the world's biggest multi-sports event was announced at the IOC's executive board meetings in Quebec City. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Quebec City; Editing by Frank Pingue)