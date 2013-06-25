Olympics-No clear 2020 Summer Games front-runner in IOC report

June 25 An International Olympic Committee report on the three cities hoping to host the 2020 Summer Olympics indicated there was no clear favourite among the bids from Madrid, Tokyo and Istanbul as the race enters its closing stages.

Three months ahead of the vote to announce the winning bid, the IOC's evaluation commission report that was drafted after visits to the cities earlier this year had all three hopefuls locked in a dead-heat.

According to the report released on Tuesday, the struggling Spanish economy was of no risk to Madrid, security in Turkey did not threaten Istanbul's chances and Tokyo's low public support was offset by praise for a solid bid and financial strength.

The winning city will be selected at the 125th IOC Session in Buenos Aires, Argentina in September. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)