UPDATE 2-Olympics-Doha, Baku out of running for 2020 Games

* Winning bid will be announced in September 2013
* Rome had already pulled out of running in February
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Steve Keating
QUEBEC CITY, May 23 The chase to host the 2020
Summer Games was reduced to a three horse race between Istanbul,
Madrid and Tokyo after Doha and the Azerbaijan capital Baku were
dropped from the running by the International Olympic Committee
(IOC) on Wednesday.
The announcement in a packed Quebec City ballroom brought
smiles but few cheers from the surviving cities as all three
know the challenges that lie ahead after having previously
cleared the first hurdle with recent bids.
"It is the third time we have been invited to participate in
the final run and we are very excited to bring this to Spain,"
Spanish IOC member Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., son of the former
IOC president, told Reuters.
"This is a kind of Olympic competition with only a gold
medal. We have bronze, silver and now we go for the gold.
"My father would not waste one second wasting how happy we
are, he would have us all meeting in a room right now thinking
what's next."
Next for Madrid, Istanbul and Tokyo is 16 months of furious
campaigning as they try to convince the IOC they are up to the
task of staging the world's biggest sporting spectacle.
The high stakes run-off reaches the finish line in Buenos
Aires in September 2013, when the IOC will vote on the 2020 host
city.
Doha and Baku head back to the drawing board.
Flush with cash from natural gas reserves, Azerbaijan had
invested more than a billion dollars in sports venues in the
past 10 years and is likely to try its luck again in 2024.
Oil rich Qatar possessed the financial muscle to carry off
the 2020 Olympics but the tiny Gulf nation could not convince
the IOC to take a chance on holding the Summer Games in October.
It was not just the threat of searing temperatures that
frightened away the IOC but also the prospect of low television
ratings if the Olympics was to go up against other major
sporting events.
The IOC made it clear in the evaluation report that holding
the Games in October was a non-starter.
"In July/August, people have more leisure/vacation time.
There is therefore a risk that an October Games would become a
'weekend Olympics Games' and with a reduced demographic reach,
broadcasters would have difficulties in attracting the same
audience levels in terms of working people and youth."
If Doha's bid team were consoled by Qatar's successful bid
to stage the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they were not showing it.
"I think the two countries that were eliminated are emerging
markets and I think it is a missed opportunity for the IOC,"
said Al Mayassa Al-Thani of the Doha bid.
"The traditional dates don't suit Doha and that is nothing
we can change and we provided the dates we thought were most
suitable.
"We believe we did everything in our capacity and in the end
it was a decision of the executive board we have to respect
despite our disappointment."
TROUBLED ECONOMY
With the global economy in upheaval, selecting a 2020 host
represents a tricky decision for the IOC as it looks eight years
into the future and ponders a fuzzy financial picture.
Of the three remaining bids, Madrid faces the toughest
financial questions because of Spain's troubled economy.
The IOC report praised Madrid for its "clear vision" and
high levels of government and public support but warned "careful
attention would need to be paid to Spain's economic outlook".
Tokyo, which hosted the Games in 1964 in the days before the
current drawn out bidding process, will have to convince voters
to bring the back-to-back Olympics to Asia with PyeongChang
already set to stage 2018 Winter Games.
There will also be questions over whether the country is
capable of taking on another massive challenge as it continues
to rebuild from the tsunami and earthquake that devastated much
of Japan last year.
"The dream among the people who are facing the biggest
difficulties in the whole world, we really believe the power of
sport encourages people," said Tokyo bid chief Masato Mizuno.
"So if we make a really super good Olympic Games this
inspires the whole world and the people in Japan."
All three cities have bid before but Istanbul, bidding for a
fifth time, could finally be rewarded for its persistance.
Bridging Europe and Asia, Istanbul is seen by many as an
attractive choice but Turkey's pursuit of soccer's 2020 European
championships continues to provide a distraction that the IOC
said presented "significant risks".
"We are here for the Olympics today, this is our priority,"
said Istanbul bid leader Hasan Arat, dismissing questions about
Turkey's pursuit of the European championships.
"There will be one Games, one city, two continents -
Istanbul offers a lot of things."
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Quebec City; Editing by Frank
Pingue and Nick Mulvenney)