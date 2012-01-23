Olympics-Hoeness partly to blame for failed Munich bid-Blatter

BERLIN Jan 23 Bayern Munich boss Uli
Hoeness's criticism of the 2010 soccer World Cup in South Africa
was partly to blame for Munich's failure to land the 2018 winter
Olympics last year, FIFA president Sepp Blatter has said.
"In the run-up to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Uli
Hoeness and company were running the event down, it was
difficult to top that," world soccer boss Blatter told kicker
magazine on Monday.
He said African soccer boss Issa Hayatou had told World Cup
winner and former senior FIFA member Franz Beckenbauer, who had
flown to Durban just before the IOC vote to shore up support for
Munich, not to expect African help because of Hoeness's sharp
criticism.
"He told (Beckenbauer) 'you should not count on any African
vote. We have not forgotten the way you tried to destroy the
World Cup'," said Blatter, who was re-elected for a fourth FIFA
term in 2011.
"And this is what happened. Without the 12 African votes
there is no way you can win Olympic Games."
Pyeongchang won the IOC election for the 2018 winter Games
with 63 votes, compared to Munich's 25 and Annecy's seven.
Bayern president Hoeness had been a fierce critic prior to
the 2010 World Cup, saying the decision to award it to South
Africa was "one of the biggest wrong decisions he (Blatter) ever
made", because of security and general infrastructure concerns.
The World Cup was viewed by most pundits as a success.
Hoeness and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have also been
critical of Blatter, under intense scrutiny in recent months
over a string of corruption scandals.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)