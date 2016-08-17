版本:
Olympics-BMX-Men's individual seeding results

Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic bmx men's individual seeding result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.   Joris Daudet (France)                  34.617 seconds Q 
2.   David Graf (Switzerland)               34.678 Q         
3.   Sam Willoughby (Australia)             34.714 Q         
4.   Connor Fields (U.S.)                   34.768 Q         
5.   Corben Sharrah (U.S.)                  34.893 Q         
6.   Twan van Gendt (Netherlands)           34.933 Q         
7.   Maris Strombergs (Latvia)              34.953 Q         
8.   Niek Kimmann (Netherlands)             35.070 Q         
9.   Nicholas Long (U.S.)                   35.088 Q         
10.  Liam Phillips (Britain)                35.095 Q         
11.  Amidou Mir (France)                    35.248 Q         
12.  Yoshitaku Nagasako (Japan)             35.286 Q         
13.  Bodi Turner (Australia)                35.333 Q         
14.  Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia) 35.341 Q         
15.  Luis Brethauer (Germany)               35.379 Q         
16.  Renato Rezende (Brazil)                35.404 Q         
17.  Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands)         35.413 Q         
18.  Tory Nyhaug (Canada)                   35.422 Q         
19.  Carlos Ramirez (Colombia)              35.423 Q         
20.  Anthony Dean (Australia)               35.445 Q         
21.  Kyle Evans (Britain)                   35.776 Q         
22.  Jeremy Rencurel (France)               35.884 Q         
23.  Jefferson Milano (Venezuela)           35.945 Q         
24.  Niklas Laustsen (Denmark)              36.199 Q         
25.  Trent Jones (New Zealand)              36.331 Q         
26.  Kyle Dodd (South Africa)               36.454 Q         
27.  Alfredo Campo (Ecuador)                36.463 Q         
28.  Tore Navrestad (Norway)                36.484 Q         
29.  Gonzalo Molina (Argentina)             36.860 Q         
30.  Evgeny Komarov (Russia)                36.958 Q

