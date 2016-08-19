版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 01:57 BJT

Olympics-BMX-Men's individual semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic bmx men's individual semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Heat 1,
1.  Anthony Dean (Australia)        3 Q  
2.  Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands)  11 Q 
3.  Carlos Ramirez (Colombia)       11 Q 
4.  Nicholas Long (U.S.)            12 Q 
5.  Corben Sharrah (U.S.)           12   
6.  Carlos Mario Oquendo (Colombia) 14   
7.  David Graf (Switzerland)        22   
8.  Luis Brethauer (Germany)        23   
Heat 2,
1.  Sam Willoughby (Australia)      3 Q  
2.  Connor Fields (U.S.)            10 Q 
3.  Niek Kimmann (Netherlands)      12 Q 
4.  Tory Nyhaug (Canada)            12 Q 
5.  Twan van Gendt (Netherlands)    14   
6.  Gonzalo Molina (Argentina)      16   
7.  Trent Jones (New Zealand)       17   
8.  Jefferson Milano (Venezuela)    24

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐