Olympics-BMX-Men's individual final results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic bmx men's individual final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Connor Fields (U.S.)           34.642 seconds 
2.  Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands) 35.316         
3.  Carlos Ramirez (Colombia)      35.517         
4.  Nicholas Long (U.S.)           35.522         
5.  Tory Nyhaug (Canada)           35.674         
6.  Sam Willoughby (Australia)     36.325         
7.  Niek Kimmann (Netherlands)     36.579         
8.  Anthony Dean (Australia)       DNF

