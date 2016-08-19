版本:
Olympics-BMX-Women's individual semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic bmx women's individual semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Heat 1,
1.  Mariana Pajon (Colombia)            3 Q  
2.  Alise Post (U.S.)                   8 Q  
3.  Stefany Hernandez (Venezuela)       11 Q 
4.  Manon Valentino (France)            12 Q 
5.  Gabriela Diaz (Argentina)           17   
6.  Amanda Carr (Thailand)              18   
7.  Simone Christensen (Denmark)        18   
8.  Merle van Benthem (Netherlands)     21   
Heat 2,
1.  Laura Smulders (Netherlands)        4 Q  
2.  Brooke Crain (U.S.)                 7 Q  
3.  Elke Vanhoof (Belgium)              13 Q 
4.  Yaroslava Bondarenko (Russia)       13 Q 
5.  Caroline Buchanan (Australia)       13   
6.  Lauren Reynolds (Australia)         17   
7.  Nadja Pries (Germany)               19   
8.  Priscilla Stevaux Carnaval (Brazil) 22

