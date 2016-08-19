版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 02:12 BJT

Olympics-BMX-Women's individual final results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic bmx women's individual final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Mariana Pajon (Colombia)      34.093 seconds 
2.  Alise Post (U.S.)             34.435         
3.  Stefany Hernandez (Venezuela) 34.755         
4.  Brooke Crain (U.S.)           35.520         
5.  Yaroslava Bondarenko (Russia) 36.017         
6.  Elke Vanhoof (Belgium)        39.538         
7.  Laura Smulders (Netherlands)  1:52.235       
8.  Manon Valentino (France)      2:41.109

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐