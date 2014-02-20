Olympics-Bobsleigh-Let women race in four-man bobsleigh - Humphries

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 20 Kaillie Humphries is never one to shirk a challenge and the double Olympic gold medallist is clear about what she wants next - to see women compete in four-man bobsleigh.

The Canadian said she needed to convince the sport's "old boys' club" that the time was right for four women to race in the same sled.

Currently, women only compete in two-man bobsleigh, with their event introduced to the Olympic programme for the first time in Salt Lake City in 2002.

"If you ask the women, then yes, there is a mood for it. If you ask any of the old school men in the programme, it's not exactly the most thrilling idea to some people," Humphries told Reuters.

"Bobsleigh is still an old boy's club in some aspects."

Humphries, along with brakeman Heather Moyse, followed up their Vancouver triumph four years ago by retaining their title in thrilling fashion at the Sochi Games on Wednesday.

The pair were in second place heading into the fourth and final run but took gold by a tenth of a second after Americans Elana Meyers and Lauryn Williams squandered their lead.

Humphries said she would try to "get the ball rolling" and talk to the sport's governing body, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (FIBT).

"I have talked to lots of other drivers, there is tons of support, from past and present athletes that right now are wanting something to happen.

"We've been talking about it for years now but no one has done anything yet so hopefully I'll be the first one to step up and try.

"Lets get the ball rolling... who knows where it will go."

SAFETY CONCERNS

Humphries admitted that not every female pilot was ready for four-man bobsleigh, where the sleds are heavier, have more momentum and speed and are harder to turn.

Safety concerns, she said, would be the major stumbling block.

"It's more difficult to drive, way less room for error, it's a bigger, faster, stronger event.

"It's a different beast altogether than the two-man and not every woman pilot is ready for that undertaking, not everybody is at the same level, not everybody wants that, so, safety yes, is a major concern for the FIBT."

Humphries, who has driven a four-man sled in training, said she wanted to compete alongside men to show the FIBT that it could be done.

"I would look to have other men on my team, just to be able to compete and show everybody that it is possible.

"And when there is a bit more backing behind it and everyone feels a bit more comfortable, then go from there.

"Who knows, maybe I'll suck at four-man but I want the opportunity to be able to do it." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)