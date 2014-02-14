Olympics-Bobsleigh-American Meyers unscathed after training crash

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 14 USA-1 driver Elana Meyers, among the favourites to win women's Olympic bobsleigh gold, emerged unscathed after crashing on her first official training run at the Sanki Sliding Centre on Friday.
Meyers and alternate brakeman Katie Eberling toppled close to the end of their first run but still managed to clock the third fastest time in heat two.
"Not a fun ride. I got late into curve 16 (out of 17), I didn't know it was even possible to crash in curve 16 but I got in late," Meyers told reporters.
"I touched the sled (against the wall), and when you do that, and when your are that late, the sled shoots through the roof..."
Meyers' spill follows an incident on Thursday when a track worker suffered two broken legs after being struck by a 'forerunner' - a bobsleigh sent down the track ahead of the official competitors to check for safety.
Meyers, who won a bronze in Vancouver pushing Erin Pac and finished World Cup runner-up this season after taking the front seat, said crashing was just part of the sport.
"That's the cool thing about bobsleigh ... there is that danger, that risk at every single corner, the possibility that something could go wrong," she said.
"But the coolest thing is saying 'hey, I crashed, but I'm going to go back up there and do it again'.
"Every curve is an opportunity to fix something and get better."
There are four more training runs before the competition starts on Tuesday. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.