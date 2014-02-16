版本:
Olympics-Bobsleigh-Two-man first run results

Feb 16 Two-man bobsleigh first-run result at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday.
  
 Rank      Country      Athletes                 Total time
  1        Russia       Alexander Zubkov         56.25 (TR)
                        Alexey Voevoda           
  2         U.S.        Steven Holcomb             56.34
                        Steven Langton           
  3         U.S.        Cory Butner                56.45
                        Christopher Fogt         
                        Justin Olsen             
  4      Switzerland    Beat Hefti                 56.46
                        Alex Baumann             
  5        Germany      Jannis Baecker             56.50
                        Francesco Friedrich      
  6        Canada       Bryan Barnett              56.56
                        Justin Kripps            
  7        Canada       Lyndon Rush                56.61
                        Lascelles Brown          
  8        Latvia       Oskars Melbardis         56.62 (SR)
                        Daumants Dreiskens       
  9        Germany      Thomas Florschuetz         56.63
                        Kevin Kuske              
  10       Canada       Chris Spring               56.66
                        Jesse Lumsden            
  11       Russia       Alexander Kasjanov         56.69
                        Maxim Belugin            
  12        U.S.        Nick Cunningham            56.73
                        Johnny Quinn             
                        Dallas Robinson          
  13     Switzerland    Rico Peter                 56.96
                        Juerg Egger              
                        Thomas Lamparter         
  14       Germany      Alexander Roediger         56.98
                        Maximilian Arndt         
                        Marko Huebenbecker       
  15        Italy       Simone Bertazzo            57.06
                        Francesco Costa          
                        Simone Fontana           
  16       Latvia       Oskars Kibermanis          57.11
                        Vairis Leiboms           
  17       Romania      Nicolae Istrate            57.39
                        Florin Craciun           
  18        Korea       Yunjong Won                57.41
                        Youngwoo Seo             
  19       France       Loic Costerg               57.44
                        Romain Heinrich          
  20       Monaco       Sebastien Gattuso          57.50
                        Patrice Servelle         
  21       Britain      Lamin Deen                 57.54
                        John Baines              
  21     Netherlands    Edwin van Calker           57.54
                        Bror van Der Zijde       
  23       Austria      Benjamin Maier             57.57
                        Markus Sammer            
  24   Czech Republic   Jan Vrba                   57.72
                        Michal Vacek             
  25        Korea       Donghyun Kim               57.78
                        Junglin Jun              
  26       Poland       Dawid Kupczyk              57.90
                        Pawel Mroz               
  27        Japan       Hiroshi Suzuki             57.91
                        Hisashi Miyazaki         
  28      Australia     Duncan Harvey              57.96
                        Heath Spence             
  29       Serbia       Aleksandar Bundalo         58.31
                        Vuk Radenovic            
  30       Jamaica      Winston Watts              58.42
                        Marvin Dixon             
                                                           
 TR -      Time record                                     
 SR -     Start record                                     
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
