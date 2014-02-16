Olympics-Bobsleigh-Two-man first run results

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
Feb 16 Two-man bobsleigh first-run result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Rank Country Athletes Total time 1 Russia Alexander Zubkov 56.25 (TR) Alexey Voevoda 2 U.S. Steven Holcomb 56.34 Steven Langton 3 U.S. Cory Butner 56.45 Christopher Fogt Justin Olsen 4 Switzerland Beat Hefti 56.46 Alex Baumann 5 Germany Jannis Baecker 56.50 Francesco Friedrich 6 Canada Bryan Barnett 56.56 Justin Kripps 7 Canada Lyndon Rush 56.61 Lascelles Brown 8 Latvia Oskars Melbardis 56.62 (SR) Daumants Dreiskens 9 Germany Thomas Florschuetz 56.63 Kevin Kuske 10 Canada Chris Spring 56.66 Jesse Lumsden 11 Russia Alexander Kasjanov 56.69 Maxim Belugin 12 U.S. Nick Cunningham 56.73 Johnny Quinn Dallas Robinson 13 Switzerland Rico Peter 56.96 Juerg Egger Thomas Lamparter 14 Germany Alexander Roediger 56.98 Maximilian Arndt Marko Huebenbecker 15 Italy Simone Bertazzo 57.06 Francesco Costa Simone Fontana 16 Latvia Oskars Kibermanis 57.11 Vairis Leiboms 17 Romania Nicolae Istrate 57.39 Florin Craciun 18 Korea Yunjong Won 57.41 Youngwoo Seo 19 France Loic Costerg 57.44 Romain Heinrich 20 Monaco Sebastien Gattuso 57.50 Patrice Servelle 21 Britain Lamin Deen 57.54 John Baines 21 Netherlands Edwin van Calker 57.54 Bror van Der Zijde 23 Austria Benjamin Maier 57.57 Markus Sammer 24 Czech Republic Jan Vrba 57.72 Michal Vacek 25 Korea Donghyun Kim 57.78 Junglin Jun 26 Poland Dawid Kupczyk 57.90 Pawel Mroz 27 Japan Hiroshi Suzuki 57.91 Hisashi Miyazaki 28 Australia Duncan Harvey 57.96 Heath Spence 29 Serbia Aleksandar Bundalo 58.31 Vuk Radenovic 30 Jamaica Winston Watts 58.42 Marvin Dixon TR - Time record SR - Start record (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.