版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 17日 星期一 03:47 BJT

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Two-man standings after second run

Feb 16 Two-man's bobsleigh standings after the
second run at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday.
 
 Rank      Country      Athletes              Total time
  1        Russia       Alexander Zubkov        1:52.82
                        Alexey Voevoda        
  2      Switzerland    Beat Hefti              1:53.14
                        Alex Baumann          
  3         U.S.        Steven Holcomb          1:53.18
                        Steven Langton        
  4        Canada       Bryan Barnett           1:53.26
                        Justin Kripps         
  5        Russia       Alexander Kasjanov      1:53.29
                        Maxim Belugin         
  6        Latvia       Oskars Melbardis        1:53.30
                        Daumants Dreiskens    
  7        Germany      Alexander Roediger      1:53.38
                        Maximilian Arndt      
                        Marko Huebenbecker    
  8        Canada       Chris Spring            1:53.43
                        Jesse Lumsden         
  9        Canada       Lyndon Rush             1:53.48
                        Lascelles Brown       
  10       Germany      Thomas Florschuetz      1:53.52
                        Kevin Kuske           
  11        U.S.        Cory Butner             1:53.56
                        Christopher Fogt      
                        Justin Olsen          
  12     Switzerland    Rico Peter              1:53.64
                        Juerg Egger           
                        Thomas Lamparter      
  13        U.S.        Nick Cunningham         1:53.80
                        Johnny Quinn          
                        Dallas Robinson       
  14       Germany      Jannis Baecker          1:53.90
                        Francesco Friedrich   
  15        Italy       Simone Bertazzo         1:54.08
                        Francesco Costa       
                        Simone Fontana        
  16       Latvia       Oskars Kibermanis       1:54.33
                        Vairis Leiboms        
  17       France       Loic Costerg            1:54.48
                        Romain Heinrich       
  18      Romania       Nicolae Istrate         1:54.58
                        Florin Craciun        
  19        Korea       Yunjong Won             1:54.61
                        Youngwoo Seo          
  20       Monaco       Sebastien Gattuso       1:54.80
                        Patrice Servelle      
  21     Netherlands    Edwin van Calker        1:55.00
                        Bror van Der Zijde    
  22       Austria      Benjamin Maier          1:55.31
                        Markus Sammer         
  23       Britain      Lamin Deen              1:55.35
                        John Baines           
  24   Czech Republic   Jan Vrba                1:55.47
                        Michal Vacek          
  25        Korea       Donghyun Kim            1:55.54
                        Junglin Jun           
  26      Australia     Benjamin Maier          1:55.95
                        Markus Sammer         
  27       Poland       Dawid Kupczyk           1:55.97
                        Pawel Mroz            
  28        Japan       Hiroshi Suzuki          1:56.12
                        Hisashi Miyazaki      
  29       Serbia       Aleksandar Bundalo      1:56.87
                        Vuk Radenovic         
  30       Jamaica      Winston Watts           1:57.23
                        Marvin Dixon          
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐