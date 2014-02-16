Olympics-Bobsleigh-Two-man standings after second run

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
Feb 16 Two-man's bobsleigh standings after the second run at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Rank Country Athletes Total time 1 Russia Alexander Zubkov 1:52.82 Alexey Voevoda 2 Switzerland Beat Hefti 1:53.14 Alex Baumann 3 U.S. Steven Holcomb 1:53.18 Steven Langton 4 Canada Bryan Barnett 1:53.26 Justin Kripps 5 Russia Alexander Kasjanov 1:53.29 Maxim Belugin 6 Latvia Oskars Melbardis 1:53.30 Daumants Dreiskens 7 Germany Alexander Roediger 1:53.38 Maximilian Arndt Marko Huebenbecker 8 Canada Chris Spring 1:53.43 Jesse Lumsden 9 Canada Lyndon Rush 1:53.48 Lascelles Brown 10 Germany Thomas Florschuetz 1:53.52 Kevin Kuske 11 U.S. Cory Butner 1:53.56 Christopher Fogt Justin Olsen 12 Switzerland Rico Peter 1:53.64 Juerg Egger Thomas Lamparter 13 U.S. Nick Cunningham 1:53.80 Johnny Quinn Dallas Robinson 14 Germany Jannis Baecker 1:53.90 Francesco Friedrich 15 Italy Simone Bertazzo 1:54.08 Francesco Costa Simone Fontana 16 Latvia Oskars Kibermanis 1:54.33 Vairis Leiboms 17 France Loic Costerg 1:54.48 Romain Heinrich 18 Romania Nicolae Istrate 1:54.58 Florin Craciun 19 Korea Yunjong Won 1:54.61 Youngwoo Seo 20 Monaco Sebastien Gattuso 1:54.80 Patrice Servelle 21 Netherlands Edwin van Calker 1:55.00 Bror van Der Zijde 22 Austria Benjamin Maier 1:55.31 Markus Sammer 23 Britain Lamin Deen 1:55.35 John Baines 24 Czech Republic Jan Vrba 1:55.47 Michal Vacek 25 Korea Donghyun Kim 1:55.54 Junglin Jun 26 Australia Benjamin Maier 1:55.95 Markus Sammer 27 Poland Dawid Kupczyk 1:55.97 Pawel Mroz 28 Japan Hiroshi Suzuki 1:56.12 Hisashi Miyazaki 29 Serbia Aleksandar Bundalo 1:56.87 Vuk Radenovic 30 Jamaica Winston Watts 1:57.23 Marvin Dixon (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.