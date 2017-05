KINGSTON Jan 25 Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter is to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport after he was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"Mr. Carter will be taking his appeal to CAS," Carter's lawyer, Stuart Stimpson, told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kaynon Raynor, Editing by Peter Rutherford/Greg Stutchbury)