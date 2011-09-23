UPDATE 2-Olympics-Boxing body refutes London 2012 fix allegation

* Investigation committee set up

* Allegations preposterous, says AIBA

* Chief Operating Officer a "a man of integrity" (Adds chief operating officer's denial, IOC position)

LONDON, Sept 23 Amateur boxing's world governing body has dismissed as "preposterous and utterly untrue" allegations that Azerbaijan was promised two gold medals at next year's London Olympics in exchange for a loan of millions of dollars.

The International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA), under president Dr Ching-Kuo Wu of Taiwan, said in a statement they rejected the claims "in the strongest possible terms" but would set up an investigation committee.

The allegations, by an unnamed insider, were broadcast by the BBC on their Newsnight programme on Thursday and reported on the website www.bbc.co.uk.

"Any suggestion the loan was made in return for promises of gold medals at the 2012 Olympics is preposterous and utterly untrue," said the AIBA statement.

The BBC said it had uncovered evidence of "secret payments" of millions of dollars from a mystery source in Azerbaijan to World Series Boxing (WSB), a competition run under the auspices of AIBA.

AIBA's communications director Sébastien Gillot told Reuters in an email that the allegations aired on the BBC were "absolutely false and ridiculous."

The AIBA statement said: "In 2010 an agreement was signed between WSB SA, a Swiss incorporated company which runs the World Series of Boxing competition under the auspices of AIBA, and a Swiss company for a loan in respect of the operation of WSB's American franchises.

"The Swiss company facilitated the making of the loan, which originated from an Azerbaijani private investor. The loan was not "secret" and nor was there anything improper about it.

"It was an arm's length transaction between two entities made on a commercial basis and with a view to a commercial return for the investor.

"While that investor prefers not to be named ... AIBA/WSB can confirm that they are a private investor and are not the Azerbaijani Government.

"AIBA/WSB believe that such allegations have been made by individuals with an axe to grind, who are totally discredited.

"As well as unjustifiably imputing corruption to AIBA/WSB, they demonstrate a complete misunderstanding of the procedures which lead to the award of Olympic boxing medals and the impossibility of influencing these."

NOT AWARE

AIBA said it was not aware of any credible evidence to suggest that the allegation that WSB's Chief Operating Officer, Ivan Khodabakhsh, promised two gold medals in return for payment was true.

"Ivan Khodabakhsh is a man of integrity and AIBA trusts him and respects his work," the statement said.

Khodabakhsh said in the statement: "The allegations that have been made against WSB and me are all completely groundless and false. I have never been asked to nor have I ever undertaken anything illegal or unethical in the course of my duties working for WSB.

"I am proud to work for an organisation which has brought such a high level of transparency and honesty to the sport of boxing and has shown zero tolerance of corruption. I adhere to these values.

"I am ready to personally take any possible measures to clear my name and prove that the accusations are false and without any ground. As an officer of WSB I have no position in AIBA and I have no involvement in the Olympic Games.

"It is absolutely ridiculous to even think of me having any possibility of influencing the award of Olympic medals in any way."

Earlier the International Olympic Committee urged the BBC to make any evidence they have available to AIBA and to the IOC's Ethics Commission which would then determine if further action was necessary.

IOC Communication Director Mark Adams told Reuters. "We would also note that the judging process in boxing as in other sports at the Games are transparent and open to public scrutiny -- and a number of sports including boxing have made significant changes to their procedures in recent years to deal with any potential issues."

There were fears at the last Games in Beijing the boxing competition was open to manipulation and AIBA have already announced that London 2012 will have a new electronic scoring system, making each ringside judge openly accountable for his actions. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, additional reporting by Ossian Shine,; editing by Dave Thompson; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)