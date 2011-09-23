UPDATE 2-Olympics-Boxing body refutes London 2012 fix allegation

* Investigation committee set up
LONDON, Sept 23 Amateur boxing's world governing
body has dismissed as "preposterous and utterly untrue"
allegations that Azerbaijan was promised two gold medals at next
year's London Olympics in exchange for a loan of millions of
dollars.
The International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA), under
president Dr Ching-Kuo Wu of Taiwan, said in a statement they
rejected the claims "in the strongest possible terms" but would
set up an investigation committee.
The allegations, by an unnamed insider, were broadcast by
the BBC on their Newsnight programme on Thursday and reported on
the website www.bbc.co.uk.
"Any suggestion the loan was made in return for promises of
gold medals at the 2012 Olympics is preposterous and utterly
untrue," said the AIBA statement.
The BBC said it had uncovered evidence of "secret payments"
of millions of dollars from a mystery source in Azerbaijan to
World Series Boxing (WSB), a competition run under the auspices
of AIBA.
AIBA's communications director Sébastien Gillot told Reuters
in an email that the allegations aired on the BBC were
"absolutely false and ridiculous."
The AIBA statement said: "In 2010 an agreement was signed
between WSB SA, a Swiss incorporated company which runs the
World Series of Boxing competition under the auspices of AIBA,
and a Swiss company for a loan in respect of the operation of
WSB's American franchises.
"The Swiss company facilitated the making of the loan, which
originated from an Azerbaijani private investor. The loan was
not "secret" and nor was there anything improper about it.
"It was an arm's length transaction between two entities
made on a commercial basis and with a view to a commercial
return for the investor.
"While that investor prefers not to be named ... AIBA/WSB
can confirm that they are a private investor and are not the
Azerbaijani Government.
"AIBA/WSB believe that such allegations have been made by
individuals with an axe to grind, who are totally discredited.
"As well as unjustifiably imputing corruption to AIBA/WSB,
they demonstrate a complete misunderstanding of the procedures
which lead to the award of Olympic boxing medals and the
impossibility of influencing these."
NOT AWARE
AIBA said it was not aware of any credible evidence to
suggest that the allegation that WSB's Chief Operating Officer,
Ivan Khodabakhsh, promised two gold medals in return for payment
was true.
"Ivan Khodabakhsh is a man of integrity and AIBA trusts him
and respects his work," the statement said.
Khodabakhsh said in the statement: "The allegations that
have been made against WSB and me are all completely groundless
and false. I have never been asked to nor have I ever undertaken
anything illegal or unethical in the course of my duties working
for WSB.
"I am proud to work for an organisation which has brought
such a high level of transparency and honesty to the sport of
boxing and has shown zero tolerance of corruption. I adhere to
these values.
"I am ready to personally take any possible measures to
clear my name and prove that the accusations are false and
without any ground. As an officer of WSB I have no position in
AIBA and I have no involvement in the Olympic Games.
"It is absolutely ridiculous to even think of me having any
possibility of influencing the award of Olympic medals in any
way."
Earlier the International Olympic Committee urged the BBC to
make any evidence they have available to AIBA and to the IOC's
Ethics Commission which would then determine if further action
was necessary.
IOC Communication Director Mark Adams told Reuters. "We
would also note that the judging process in boxing as in
other sports at the Games are transparent and open to public
scrutiny -- and a number of sports including boxing have made
significant changes to their procedures in recent years to deal
with any potential issues."
There were fears at the last Games in Beijing the boxing
competition was open to manipulation and AIBA have already
announced that London 2012 will have a new electronic scoring
system, making each ringside judge openly accountable for his
actions.
