Olympics-Boxing body refutes London 2012 fix allegation

LONDON, Sept 23 Amateur boxing's world governing
body has dismissed as 'preposterous and utterly untrue'
allegations that Azerbaijan was promised two gold medals at next
year's London Olympics in exchange for a loan of millions of
dollars.
The president of the International Amateur Boxing
Association (AIBA), however, told the BBC the governing body
would "immediately" probe the allegations.
The allegations, by an unnamed insider, were broadcast by
the BBC on their Newsnight programme on Thursday and reported on
the website www.bbc.co.uk.
"Any suggestion the loan was made in return for promises of
gold medals at the 2012 Olympics is preposterous and utterly
untrue," said an AIBA statement on the BBC's website.
The BBC said it had uncovered evidence of "secret payments"
of millions of dollars from a mystery source in Azerbaijan to
World Series Boxing (WSB), a competition run under the auspices
of the AIBA.
An AIBA spokesman could not be reached immediately by
Reuters for a separate comment but the BBC quoted the amateur
body as saying that the loan was neither secret nor improper.
"It was an arm's length transaction between two entities
made on a commercial basis and with a view to a commercial
return for the investor," the statement added.
"While that investor prefers not to be named ... AIBA/WSB
can confirm that they are a private investor and are not the
Azerbaijani Government," the statement added.
"AIBA/WSB believe that such allegations have been made by
individuals with an axe to grind, who are totally discredited.
"As well as unjustifiably imputing corruption to AIBA/WSB,
they demonstrate a complete misunderstanding of the procedures
which lead to the award of Olympic boxing medals and the
impossibility of influencing these."
AIBA has already announced that London 2012 will have a new
electronic scoring system, making each ringside judge openly
accountable for his actions.
There were fears at the last Games in Beijing the boxing
competition was open to manipulation.
AIBA's Taiwanese president Wu Ching-Kuo, in Azerbaijan for
the world championships in Baku, told the BBC the ruling body
operated in a fair and transparent way and had a zero tolerance
policy for corruption.
He described the allegations as "totally impossible and
ridiculous" but said he would probe any wrongdoing.
"Thanks for informing about this information, I will
immediately conduct an investigation," he told the broadcaster.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)