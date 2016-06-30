Olympics-Adams heads British boxing challenge at Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, June 30 Britain will send its largest boxing squad to the Olympic Games for more than 30 years, the team said on Thursday.
Ten men and two women have been named in the 12-boxer squad, including Olympic flyweight champion Nicola Adams who is attempting to become the first Briton to retain an Olympic title.
For the men, Commonwealth champion Joe Joyce will fight at super heavyweight with Lawrence Okolie named in the heavyweight division for Rio.
"This is the largest boxing squad we've taken to an Olympic Games since Los Angeles 1984," Team GB's Chef de Mission Mark England said.
Nicola Adams said: "Britain has never had a two-time Olympic champion so I am really looking forward to defending my title in Rio and having the opportunity to make history for a second time."
Britain is the third most successful nation in boxing at the Olympics having won 53 medals - 17 gold, 12 silver and 24 bronze.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.