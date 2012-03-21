Olympics-Boxing-Bulgarian Borisov to miss Games after beating

SOFIA, March 21 Bulgarian boxing hopeful Evgeni
Borisov will miss the London Olympics after sustaining serious
injuries in a brawl where he was hit by a paving stone and a car
jack.
Seven-times Bulgarian champion Borisov, who was hoping to
compete in the 69 kilogram category in London, was rushed to
hospital on Sunday with a broken left wrist among his injuries
after the fight in the western town of Bobov Dol.
Borisov was set to take part in the Bulgarian national
team's training camps in Poland and Turkey as part of the
preparations for the Olympic qualification tournament.
His coach was disappointed at not being able to count on
Borisov for the Games.
"I feel sorry for the incident," Mihail Takov, a former
world and European championship medallist, told Reuters.
"Evgeni is a tough guy and the bad thing is that he'll miss
the Olympics. But we'll fight tooth and nail for each quota as
we want to get Bulgarian boxing back where it belongs."
Police said in a statement that a verbal confrontation
flared into an all out brawl involving 14 people, with another
three taken to hospital.
Borisov, who also suffered a concussion and injuries to his
right hand, told Bulgarian media on Wednesday he was frustrated
to miss out on his chance for London.
"They're five against me and they hit me with a paving stone
and a car jack," the 23-year-old said. "I have no explanation
where this came from ... I'm so angry because this is the end of
my Olympic dreams."
Bulgarian boxers have won four gold, five silver and eight
bronze medals at the Olympics but came away empty handed at the
2008 Games in Beijing.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Peter Rutherford)