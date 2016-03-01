Olympics-Male boxers to abandon headgear at Rio Games after 32 years

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 1 For the first time in 32 years male boxers will be able trade punches without any headgear at this year's Rio Games after the International Olympic Committee sanctioned a change introduced by world boxing federation AIBA.
AIBA adopted the change for amateur fighters some three years ago but needed to bring it to the IOC Executive Board, which noted it without objection on Tuesday, essentially rubber-stamping the decision and clearing the way for Rio.
The IOC said AIBA had presented medical research that showed concussions were less likely to occur without headgear than with.
"AIBA provided medical and technical data that showed the number of concussions is lower without headgear," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. "They have done a lot of research in the last three years. The rule will go ahead for Rio."
Boxers have been wearing headguards since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. The last Games without them were in Moscow 1980.
Women boxers, who first competed at the 2012 Olympics, will continue wearing their protective gear. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday