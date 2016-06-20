UPDATE 1-Olympics-Pro boxers who compete in Rio will lose titles-IBF

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
* Participation at Olympics considered 'unsportsmanlike'
* Pro boxers in Rio will be cut from ratings for a year (Adds quotes and details)
June 20 Professional boxers who compete at this year's Olympics will be stripped of their International Boxing Federation titles, the IBF said in a statement on Monday.
Professional boxers were given the green light to compete at the Aug. 5-21 Rio Games earlier this month but the IBF is unhappy with the decision and said there was an inherent safety risk with professionals competing against amateurs.
After reviewing medical opinions, the IBF has decided that if professional boxers compete in Rio it would be considered unsportsmanlike behaviour and they would be sanctioned.
"Making this decision was not difficult for us," IBF president Daryl Peoples said in the statement.
"We felt it was important for the IBF to get involved and take a stance against professional boxers competing against amateurs due to safety concerns, as part of our commitment to this sport is to promote the health and well-being of the boxers."
The IBF said non-title holders who compete at Rio would be removed from its ratings for one year. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.