Olympics-Pro boxers who compete in Rio will lose titles-IBF

June 20 Professional boxers who compete at this year's Olympics will be stripped of their International Boxing Federation titles, the IBF said in a statement on Monday.

Professional boxers were given the green light to compete at the Aug. 5-21 Rio Games earlier this month but the IBF is unhappy with the decision and said there was an inherent safety risk with professionals competing against amateurs. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Ken Ferris)