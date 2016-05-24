Boxing-Ireland's Taylor qualifies for Rio Olympics

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
May 24 Ireland's Olympic lightweight boxing champion Katie Taylor qualified for the Rio Games on Tuesday after reaching the semi-finals of the women's world championships in Astana.
Taylor, the London 2012 gold medallist, suffered a shock defeat in a European qualifier in Turkey last month and needed to make the last four at the worlds to secure her place on the plane to Brazil.
The Irish boxer beat Mexico's Victoria Torres on a unanimous points decision.
"It's definitely a big weight off my shoulders, defending the title has been a dream of mine since London 2012," said the five-times world champion who now faces France's Estelle Mossely.
"I knew I was going to need to dig deep at some stage but at times I really found it hard to get my distance and just had to stand there and box.
"We're going to have some team in Rio and I think we're going to come home with a few gold medals," added Taylor.
Moselly's compatriot Sarah Ourahmoune also secured her place for Rio in the flyweight category (51kg) after a walkover against China's Ren Cancan.
Britain's Nicola Adams, the defending Olympic flyweight champion seeking her first world title, reached the semi-finals with a victory over Taiwan's Yi-Ting Lin. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.