Olympics-Woman soldier restricts her fighting to the ring

By Barry Moody
ROME, March 8 Corporal Romina Marenda of
the Italian army never expects to go into combat, apart from
meeting another woman in the ring.
Lightweight Marenda will be one of Italy's biggest hopes when
women's boxing makes its debut at the London Olympics this year,
as long as she manages to qualify at the world championships in
China in May.
"That's the big dream," she told Reuters as she worked out
intensively with six other Italian women boxers, including team
captain Valeria Calabrese at an army sports centre on the edge
of Rome. Calabrese, probably Italy's best medal prospect, is not
in the army but uses its facilities.
Marenda, 27, started boxing originally as a way to lose
weight when she was working in an art museum in her home town of
Vicenza in northern Italy.
But the way she trains with a frown of concentration in the
winter sunshine on the track and then works up a sweat sparring
and snapping punches into bags in the gym reveals how passionate
she is about her sport and getting to the Olympics.
"My life really changed after this choice," she said,
describing how she started boxing full time after joining the
army in 2009, and emphasising she is in the services only
because of the sport.
Asked if she expected to go to war, she replied with a
laugh, "I hope not! I hope they call the others first."
"I am not a real soldier. I am in the military but I am a
military boxer," said Marenda, who entered the army on a special
intake for athletes. "My only job is to be a boxer."
Marenda, who at 1.70 metres is taller than the other Italian
boxers but a lot shorter than some of her bulky international
opponents, speaks good English, helped by the presence of
American neighbours in Vicenza from the nearby U.S. air base.
She rejects the notion that boxing is unfeminine.
"I don't think there are sports for boys or sports for
girls...like I don't think there is a dance for a boy or a dance
for a girl. We are just athletes. We are just boxers or just
dancers. If you like to do something and if you can do it, it
means it is not just for boys or just for girls."
"BOXER WITH THAT FACE?"
Calabrese, 29, the team's wisecracking captain, agrees,
seeing boxing as just another sport. Asked if her friends see
her as unfeminine, the diminuitive flyweight declares: "No. Not
at all. They are used to it.
"Perhaps when people first meet you, they say 'How could you
be a boxer with that face?' But with people you know it is no
longer a novelty or a surprising thing. It is normal."
Both boxers reflect a striking difference between the women
boxers and the stereotypical man fighting his way out of
economic hardship. They are older than their male counterparts
-most of the team are in their late 20s - have university
degrees and are articulate about their sport.
"I come from a normal family. But there are other realities.
There are so many places where boxing is a salvation for so many
young boys. In certain districts it really saves many boys,"
said Calabrese, who is Sicilian.
In parts of southern Italy, boxing is one of the few ways
for boys to break out of a cycle of drugs and being drawn into
the mafia. Most of Italy's boxers come from the deprived south.
"Most of us girls are normal. We come from tranquil,
well-to-do families. For the boys it is a bit different. Many
boys see their only hope in boxing," said Calabrese. "Girls get
into this sport for other reasons".
But Marenda said they had something in common with the boys.
"I had a happy childhood and came from a simple family. But
the thing we have in common is the idea of sacrifice, that
nobody gives you anything for free."
Marenda and Calabrese firmly reject the idea that you have
to be aggressive or tough to get into the ring.
"Tough? Not at all. Those who are aggressive and try to use
just force are at the biggest disadvantage," said Calabrese.
"Maybe at a low level people can get taken by surprise by
their aggression. But at higher levels if they throw themselves
forward to land blows they take punches."
Marenda said you couldn't get angry if you got hurt in the
ring, "That is very hard but you must be cool and say 'Okay, she
is good but I want to be better'. That's what I do, I don't give
up until I hear the final bell."
Calabrese shows the same competitiveness. "I like to face up
to an opponent, see who is best."
TOUGH TASK
Marenda, in particular, will have to work hard, and as she
says herself, have a good bit of luck to do well in London.
She was runner-up in the Italian championships to Marzia
Davide, a highly-regarded fighter. But sporting authorities
controversially chose Marenda as their candidate in the
lightweight category because Davide refused to join their
Olympic training camp last year.
Marenda says there is no bad blood. "But you cannot train
for the Olympics at home...You have to give something up. I
would like to be at home too. Everybody makes their choices.
Nobody gives you something for nothing."
She won a bronze medal at an Olympic test event in London
last November but was eliminated in the first round in an
important warmup tournament in Bulgaria last month.
Calabrese looks to have a better chance of a medal in
London, having lost in the 51 kg final in Bulgaria to England's
Nicola Adams, who she says must be the favourite on home turf.
Marenda also says the lightweight division will be the most
competitive at the Olympics because only three classes will be
allowed in a short boxing programme - flyweight, lightweight and
middleweight with bunching of fighters in the middle category as
fighters bulk up or move down to qualify.
"You need a good bit of luck. You need to get a good draw,
Marenda said, adding that multiple World and European champion
Katie Taylor of Ireland is the standout favourite in London.
But she is certainly ready to go for it. "My parents always
taught me since I was little that you have to earn what you get.
If you don't suffer a little bit, then maybe you won't have the
pleasure of having something.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)