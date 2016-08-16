版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Men's lightweight final results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's lightweight final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Robson Conceicao (Brazil) beat Sofiane Oumiha (France) 3-0

