UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing-Men's flyweight semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's flyweight semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Misha Aloian (Russia) beat Hu Jianguan (China) 3-0              
Shakhobidin Zoirov (Uzbekistan) beat Yoel Finol (Venezuela) 3-0

