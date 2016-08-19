版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing-Men's light welterweight semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light welterweight semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Collazo Sotomayor (Azerbaijan) beat Artem Harutyunyan (Germany) 3-0   
Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (Uzbekistan) beat Vitaly Dunaytsev (Russia) 2-1

