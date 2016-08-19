版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing-Men's super heavyweight semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's super heavyweight semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Joseph Joyce (Britain) beat Ivan Dychko (Kazakhstan) 3-0 
Tony Yoka (France) beat Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) 2-1

