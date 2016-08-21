版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Men's flyweight final results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's flyweight final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Shakhobidin Zoirov (Uzbekistan) beat Misha Aloian (Russia) 3-0

