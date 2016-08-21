版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Men's light welterweight final results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light welterweight final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (Uzbekistan) beat Collazo Sotomayor (Azerbaijan) 2-1

