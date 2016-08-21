版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 22日 星期一 02:46 BJT

Olympics-Boxing-Men's super heavyweight final results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's super heavyweight final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Tony Yoka (France) beat Joseph Joyce (Britain) 2-1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐