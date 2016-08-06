版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Men's light flyweight last 32 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light flyweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Nico Miguel Hernandez (U.S.) beat Manuel Cappai (Italy) 3-0           
Matias Hamunyela (Namibia) beat Rufat Huseynov (Azerbaijan) 3-0       
Joselito Velazquez (Mexico) beat Leandro Blanc (Argentina) 3-0        
Samuel Carmona Heredia (Spain) beat Artur Hovhannisyan (Armenia) 3-0  
Yuberjen Martinez Rivas (Colombia) beat Patrick Lourenco (Brazil) 3-0 
Galal Yafai (Britain) beat Simplice Fotsala (Cameroon) 3-0

