Olympics-Boxing-Men's lightweight last 32 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's lightweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Anvar Yunusov (Tajikistan) beat Shan Jun (China) 3-0               
Joseph Cordina (Britain) beat Charly Suarez (Philippines) 2-1      
Hurshid Tojibaev (Uzbekistan) beat Hakan Erseker (Qatar) 3-0       
Carlos Balderas Jr (U.S.) beat Berik Abdrakhmanov (Kazakhstan) 3-0 
Daisuke Narimatsu (Japan) beat Luis Cabrera (Venezuela) 2-1        
Carmine Tommasone (Italy) beat Lindolfo Delgado (Mexico) 3-0

