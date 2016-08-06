版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Men's light heavyweight last 32 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's light heavyweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Juan Carrillo (Colombia) beat Erkin Adylbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) 3-0 
Michel Borges (Brazil) beat Hassan N'Dam N'Jikam (Cameroon) 3-0   
Hrvoje Sep (Croatia) beat Abdelrahman Salah Araby (Egypt) 2-1     
Mehmet Nadir Unal (Turkey) beat Hassan Saada (Morocco) 1-0 WO

