奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 06:39 BJT

Olympics-Boxing-Men's heavyweight last 32 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's heavyweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Lawrence Okolie (Britain) beat Igor Jakubowski (Poland) 3-0          
Juan Goncalves Nogueira (Brazil) beat Jason Whateley (Australia) 3-0

